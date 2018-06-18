Republicans demand names of anti-Trump FBI employees from bombshell IG report

A group of eight House Republicans has asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to give them the names of FBI employees mentioned in last week’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, some of whom were portrayed as anti-Trump.

The letter said the lawmakers were “grateful” for Horowitz’s work in compiling the report, but added that they were requesting the names “in the interest of justice and transparency.”

“As representatives of the American people, Congress deserves to know exactly who contributed to the abuse of power at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI,” the letter reads. “These individuals need to be held accountable and only transparency will ensure that action.”

The letter is signed by Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Dave Brat, R-Va.; Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Jody Hice, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

