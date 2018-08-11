NASA package falls from sky in NJ, mentions Trump

A suspicious white package attached to a red parachute fell from the sky and onto a solar panel field in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Tuesday. It turns out the package, which contained a note about President Donald Trump, was a weather monitoring device launched by NASA.

The device made a hissing sound but was not a bomb, said South Brunswick Police.

Another similar device had landed in NJ in recent days.

The note reportedly read: “NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!” If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf.”- READ MORE

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin called President Donald Trump’s Space Force proposal “one giant leap in the right direction” on Friday.

Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon in 1969, announced on Twitter his support for the president’s potential extension of the military.

One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce https://t.co/3ZAvB2Oex4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 10, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence called Thursday for an established Space Force by 2020.

“The Space Force will not be built from scratch. This is a critical step toward’s establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces,” Pence said during a speech at the Pentagon, according to CNBC. – READ MORE

