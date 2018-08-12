CNN Tells Parents They Should Raise ‘White Kids To Be Racially Sensitive’

And today in CNN-associated nonsense, the Jim Acosta network thinks you — parents of white children — ought to be raising your kids to be more racially sensitive.

Well, that doesn’t sound so bad, you might think. You’re probably wondering whether we’re making too much out of an article that’s simply instructing mothers and fathers to be more mindful of racism.

But, of course, this isn’t about actual racism. Of course it’s not. Since this is CNN, the article is all about living in the age of Donald Trump.

Let’s start off with the opening paragraphs from this glorious mixture of nonsense from Drake University professor and author Jennifer Harvey, titled “Raising white kids to be racially sensitive — and proactive.”

“Parenting in the current political climate isn’t for the faint of heart. Recently, my 9-year old daughter asked me, ‘Mama, I know it’s really bad they’re putting people in jail, but do those people think, ‘Well, at least I’m safe from war?”

“My 7-year old daughter quickly followed up with, ‘Why would someone say Donald Trump is keeping us safe?’” she continued. “Clearly, my two white kids, like all children in the United States, are absorbing the racialized rhetoric about immigration and ‘others’ that’s everywhere right now.” – READ MORE

CNN was under fire for omitting the words “Muslim extremists” in their report on Tuesday about the child compound case in New Mexico.

Police found 11 missing children starved and abused in New Mexico and in court documents, they reported that the men were training the children to commit mass school shootings, as reported by The Daily Caller.

According to Biz Pac Review, Hogrefe reaffirmed that FBI analysts also said that the suspects are “extremists of the Muslim belief.”

Wahhaj’s father also has ties to Muslim rights groups and “was an un-indicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.”

When CNN first reported on the incident, they had the original police statement with the Muslim extremist phrase included. However, they decided to delete the phrase later on, with no editor’s note to explain that they had deleted the “Muslim” reference. – READ MORE

