REPORT: News Site Working on Major NBC News Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Story

The Daily Beast is working on a major story about sexual harassment and misconduct at NBC News, sources tell Mediaite.

The story involves varying allegations against senior NBC News executives, and relates to alleged misconduct from years ago as well as more current allegations against network brass.

One source told Mediaite that executives at NBC News are “panicked” by the reporting. NBC News did not provide comment.

The Beast’s reporting comes in a tumultuous year for NBC News. The network was rocked by sexual harassment allegations against star Today show host Matt Lauer, who was fired after a colleague came forward to accuse him of inappropriate behavior. More allegations against the longtime NBC News host followed.- READ MORE

“People know,” Auletta told the magazine. “People [inside the network] know a lot more than people outside do and gossip a lot more and resent a lot more (a) because they think it’s wrong or (b) because they’re jealous or (c) because how the f— is this guy getting away with it?”

A different NBC News staffer, who reportedly still works on the digital team, told Esquire that “all [NBC executives] cared about” was removing Lauer from all promotion materials and digital content immediately once the star was fired.

Former “Today” assistant Addie Zinone has spoken publicly about her affair with Lauer. She told Esquire that NBC executives “had to have known something,” pointing to behavior by a specific “Today” producer that made it appear obvious that Lauer’s behavior wasn’t exactly shocking at the Peacock Network.

Esquire pointed to a variety of public incidents that further demonstrate that Lauer’s behavior was well known at NBC, such as infamous comments made during a 2008 Friars Club roast of the former “Today” star, comments made by Katie Couric on an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” and even old video of Lauer telling Meredith Vieira to “keep bending over… it’s a nice view.”

“Sources at the network say that NBC News had long operated as a kind of boys’ club in which such peccadilloes and intraoffice flings were swept under the rug,” Esquire’s David Usborne wrote.

Usborne noted that many of “the same NBC executives who’d professed shock at Lauer’s behavior” were in attendance at the Friars Club roast which left little doubt that Lauer’s colleagues knew NBC’s biggest star had a troubled marriage and a wandering eye. – READ MORE

