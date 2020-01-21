NARRATIVE FAIL: Minorities, LGBT Community, Women Show Up In Force At Pro-Gun Rally

The leftist American mainstream media tried to cast Monday’s pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, as a white supremacist event that only extremists were planning on attending.

It turned out that entire narrative was widely false.

There were approximately 22,000 pro-freedom activists that showed up; the event concluded with no reported incidents occurring and only one arrest being made — a female who police say repeatedly ignored their warnings to remove a mask that she was wearing.

“I know a lot of Democrats don’t consider guns to be a civil right. But I do,” says Miranda Smith, a 25-year-old programmer from Chesapeake pic.twitter.com/QF0OhMcsIC — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) January 20, 2020

“I love this country.” “It’s about the #2ndAmendment… It’s not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.” “As an African American on #MLKDay, it’s critically important that we preserve the ability to defend ourselves” pic.twitter.com/CX5LPX9kUd — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2020

I’m posting this just in case the media doesn’t. Are these the white supremacists that they were talking about? #2A #IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/RDM0ZiHjkv — Bryson Gray (@SuriusVsVodka) January 20, 2020

It is not clear if the person who was arrested, who was later released, was even a part of the pro-gun crowd or if she was part of the The Revolutionary Communist Party, whom Getty Images reported were the only counter protesters who attended.

Even NBC News was forced to admit that the rally was peaceful and that law-abiding gun owners acted lawfully and peacefully in a piece titled: “At tense Virginia rally, demonstrators reject extremists, defend law-abiding gun owners.” – READ MORE