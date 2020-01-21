NARRATIVE FAIL: Minorities, LGBT Community, Women Show Up In Force At Pro-Gun Rally

Share:

The leftist American mainstream media tried to cast Monday’s pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, as a white supremacist event that only extremists were planning on attending.

It turned out that entire narrative was widely false.

There were approximately 22,000 pro-freedom activists that showed up; the event concluded with no reported incidents occurring and only one arrest being made — a female who police say repeatedly ignored their warnings to remove a mask that she was wearing.

It is not clear if the person who was arrested, who was later released, was even a part of the pro-gun crowd or if she was part of the The Revolutionary Communist Party, whom Getty Images reported were the only counter protesters who attended.

Even NBC News was forced to admit that the rally was peaceful and that law-abiding gun owners acted lawfully and peacefully in a piece titled: “At tense Virginia rally, demonstrators reject extremists, defend law-abiding gun owners.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.