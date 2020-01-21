Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.

Trump took the stage and touted his administration’s policies for helping create a historic unemployment level and taking a new proactive stance toward trade. He said recent trade agreements will represent a new model for the 21st Century that is based on fairness and reciprocity.

Despite troubles back home, Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke there two years ago he told them that the great American comeback was officially launched.

“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” he said. He went on to vow never to let “radical socialists destroy our economy.”

Trade discrepancies, he said, has for decades been ignored, tolerated and enabled by other administrations.

But he cheered his landmark United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and China trade deals and their potential benefits to Americans. He also said the tough negotiations have solidified relationships with other countries. He said his relationship with China's President Xi Jinping has never been better.