Hillary Clinton Says ‘Nobody Likes Sanders’ and ‘Nobody Wants to Work With Him’

In an upcoming documentary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton excoriates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), her top rival in the 2016 Democratic primary and one of the leading candidates in this year’s race.

Clinton will be the subject of a four-part Hulu series titled “Hillary” that is set to drop on March 6th. But it’s her comments on Sanders from the documentary and an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that are already causing a stir.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” Clinton says in the documentary. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked if that assessment of Sanders “still holds” by The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton responded unflinchingly: “Yes, it does.” – READ MORE