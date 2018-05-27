True Pundit

Security

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video Shows Woman on Beach Getting Beatdown from NJ Police

The Jersey shore.

A video made its rounds on social media Saturday showing police officers wrestling a woman to the ground and punching her in the head at a beach in Wildwood.

The video shared on Twitter nearly 8,000 times begins when an officer has the woman pinned down and she is kicking her legs in the air. People in the background can be heard shouting “stop resisting,” before the officer punches the woman in the head twice.

Another officer is seen trying to subdue the woman as well.

