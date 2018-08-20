NARAL Introduces Its Very Own Custom Abortion-Themed Ice Cream Flavor: ‘Rocky Roe v. Wade’

Pro-abortion Portland residents can now enjoy a brand-new custom, abortion-themed flavor of ice cream, “Rocky Roe v. Wade” at a series of NARAL-sponsored ice cream socials designed to foment “resistance” to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon has partnered with What’s The Scoop, a Portland area ice-cream parlor, to create the custom abortion-flavored ice cream.

We've partnered with @WhatstheScoopdx by offering ice cream pints for sale for a limited time only, including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade! Order yours now & help defend reproductive freedom! #SaveRoe https://t.co/BE3dybPYwr pic.twitter.com/50RNONYzZG — NARAL Pro-Choice OR (@prochoiceoregon) August 16, 2018

If you’re not based in Portland, don’t worry! You can still get your pint of Rocky Roe v. Wade shipped directly, according to Grayson Dempsey, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon’s local leader. Sadly, though, if you order your ice cream online, you won’t have the honor of having your Rocky Roe v. Wade scooped by bona fide abortion superstars. – READ MORE

What’s the price of 57 million babies? $3.5 trillion dollars, according to Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter praised abortion during a “Rise Up For Roe” event, referring to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice.

“Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access, right, because these are not the same thing,” Clinton said.

“If you care about social justice or economic justice, agency – you have to care about this, right?

“It is not a disconnected fact, to address this t-shirt of 1973, that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three-and-a-half trillion dollars to our economy. Right?” she said, connecting the entrance of women into the workforce with abortion. – READ MORE