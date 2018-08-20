    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Bolton open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said he’s open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan following reports last week that President Trump is considering the option.

    When asked about the idea on ABC’s “This Week,” Bolton said “there are always a lot of discussions.”

    “I’m always open to new ideas,” he said. “But I’m not going to comment on what the thinking is. That’ll ultimately be the president’s decision.”

    NBC News reported last week that Trump has shown interest in Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s proposal to privatize the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Under the proposal, the administration would replace troops with private military contractors working for a government liaison. – READ MORE

    Tapper announced on Twitter that the White House cancelled Bolton’s appearance, noting the testy exchange between CNN’s White House senior correspondent Jim Acosta and Trump in England on Friday, seemingly connecting the two events.

    Sanders confirmed the White House pulled Bolton from Tapper’s show because Acosta “disrespected” Trump and May, although she didn’t cite Acosta’s name specifically.

    Sanders said Trump’s White House is not in the business of “rewarding bad behavior.”

    READ MORE

    Bolton open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan
    Bolton open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan

    White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said he’s open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan following

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: