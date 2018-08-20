‘Liberty or Death’ gun-rights rally draws counter-protesters, forcing police to keep the peace

A demonstration in support of Second Amendment gun rights drew left-wing counter-protesters Saturday in Seattle, forcing dozens of police to keep the two sides separated.

Conservative groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer held their “Liberty or Death” rally outside Seattle City Hall, to oppose a city gun-control initiative, while a group of left-wing organizations rallied nearby.

The left-wingers — including members of Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party — yelled and used cow bells and sirens in an attempt to drown out speeches from the other side.

One person on the gun-rights side, sporting a Donald Trump hat, was treated for an injury at the scene. A police spokesman told the Seattle Times that a total of three men were arrested for misdemeanor assault.

As tensions mounted, additional police arrived, including some in riot gear. Bicycle officers lined up their bikes as a type of moving barrier to keep protesters from entering the street. – READ MORE

The pro-gun demonstrators were there to promote the Second Amendment and open carry legislation in Washington. Many of the pro-gun demonstrators carried semi-automatic weapons wore provocative clothing.

Police worked hard to keep the two groups away from each other during the march, as the Antifa chanted “Nazis go home” to the pro-gun demonstrators.

NWA now being played across from the right-wing gun rally. #AllOutAugust #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLOdNkecF3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 18, 2018

Although officers were working to protect everyone involved, the Antifa members still harassed them, blaring NWA’s song “F**k the Police.” One protester even had a sign that said, “Kill Nazis and the cops who protect them.” – READ MORE