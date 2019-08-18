Nancy Pelosi Wants Senate Back Early from Recess to Work on Gun Control

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claims that House Democrats are cutting their August “vacation” short to return to D.C. to take up gun control — and she wants the Senate to do the same thing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the country’s elected officials have a responsibility to “ensure domestic tranquility” and called on the Senate to return to work to vote on the House’s bill bolstering background checks for gun purchases.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pelosi said she’s heard “grave concern” from Americans and members of Congress about gun violence and the rise of heated rhetoric, including xenophobia and white supremacy.

“The Senate has to do the job,” Pelosi said. “This is simple: They just have to take up the bill and send it to the president.”

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed a new openness to gun legislation in the wake of mass this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. (source: The Associated Press) – READ MORE