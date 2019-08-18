James Comey and Wife Donated Nearly $20K to Democrats This Year

Former FBI Director James Comey and his wife have contributed nearly $20,000 to Democrats so far this year, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Comey, who was fired by Donald Trump within four months of him taking over the Oval Office, has been an outspoken critic of the president and has called onAmericans to deliver a landslide victory for the Democratic nominee in 2020.

“All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021,” Comey told a New York City audience last December. The former FBI director added during an MSNBC appearance that Democrats “have to win.”

Earlier this year, Comey gave $2,700 to the presidential campaign of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), who was in his class at the University of Chicago Law School. The money to Klobuchar's campaign came on the heels of $2,700 that Comey gave to both Jennifer Wexton (D., Va.) and Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.) during last year's midterm elections. Comey also canvassed for Wexton in her Virginia congressional district on Election Day.