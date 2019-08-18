Sanders Says U.S. Should Stop Giving Aid to Israel if It Won’t Accept Omar and Tlaib (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) weighed in on Israeli officials’ decision to ban Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from visiting the country based on their vocal support for the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement.

WATCH: Bernie Sanders on Israel’s decision to deny entrance to two elected U.S. officials: “If Israel doesn’t want members of the United States Congress to visit their country…maybe they can respectfully decline the billions of dollars that we give to Israel.” #inners pic.twitter.com/m48djEhZjU — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 16, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also claimed their agenda’s “sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.”

MSNBC host Ali Velshi tried to fan the flames of this issue by asking Sanders for his view on Israel’s decision.

Velshi mentioned how “President Trump ask[ed] the president of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to do this, and Netanyahu oblig[ed].” – READ MORE