Nancy Pelosi to Draft Resolution to Condemn Trump Tweets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that Democrats will offer a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s “racist” tweets against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Pelosi wrote a letter to House Democrats announcing that they will draft a resolution to condemn Trump’s “racist” tweets against progressive Democrats.

“This weekend, the President went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote.

“This morning, the President doubled down on his attacks on our four colleagues suggesting they apologize to him,” she added. “Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks.”

President Trump taunted the “squad” of far-left first-term progressive Democrats on Sunday, telling them to go back and fix the places they came from before telling the rest of the country what to do.

Trump's tweets caused an uproar amongst the media and Hollywood celebrity classes, and now, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D–TX) hopes to capitalize on the president's message by condemning them in Congress.