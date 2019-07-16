Ayanna Pressley: I Will Always Call Trump ‘Occupant of the White House,’ Not President (VIDEO)

Speaking Monday at a press conference on Capitol Hill, progressive freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) referred to President Donald Trump as the “occupant of the White House.”

“I want to send a message of gratitude and thanks to the solidarity that we have received from every corner of our country, from our colleagues to our neighbors, we are grateful for your solidarity, your encouragement and your support in the face of the most recent xenophobic, bigoted remarks from the occupant of our White House,” Pressley said with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) by her side.

WATCH: "Do not take the bait," Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) warns on Trump tweets #MTPDaily



"I will always refer to him as 'the occupant' as he is only occupying space. He does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires." pic.twitter.com/Ke5vBA3Eez — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 15, 2019

"I will always refer to him as the occupant as he is only occupying space. It does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve," she added.