Cheney Says GOP Opposition to Their ‘Socialist Colleagues’ Is Not Race-Based: ‘Their Policies Are Dangerous’ (VIDEO)

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) declared that the Republican Party’s opposition to the progressive, “socialist” Democrats was based on their “dangerous” policies, not their race.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cheney — alongside House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), and House Education Committee ranking member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) — iterated that the Republicans’ opposition to their “socialist colleagues” in the Democratic Party was based on the “content of their policies” and had “absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion, or with their race.”

"Our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race. It has to do with the content of their policies," GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said, referencing the outcry over Trump's tweets targeting "The Squad" pic.twitter.com/JWPBEGEErO — POLITICO (@politico) July 16, 2019

The House Republican Conference chairwoman’s comments came as many lawmakers from both sides of the aisle rebuked President Donald Trump’s recent tweets alluded to members of the Democratic freshman “squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — telling them to “go back” to their home countries.

“I want to make absolutely clear that our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion, or with their race,” Cheney declared. “It has to do with the content of their policies.” – READ MORE