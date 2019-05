What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

During her weekly press conference, the Speaker of the House suffered an awkward five-second brain freeze, garbled words, and was forced to carefully enunciate so reporters could decipher what exactly she was trying to say.

Pelosi seemed confused about when legislation would be coming up in the congressional chamber she runs.

“This week we’ll build— next week— these are, this is this week…” she said. – READ MORE