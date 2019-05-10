Rep. Crow (D) Refuses to Apologize for Pushing Gun-Control at STEM Shooting Vigil

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow (Colo.) is refusing to apologize for pushing gun-control at a vigil for victims of the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

Crow, a freshman who represents STEM in the U.S. House of Representatives, released a statement defending remarks he made at a vigil on Wednesday organized by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. The remarks, along with those made by Colorado’s senior Senator Michael Bennet (D.), triggered a massive walkout from students and survivors of the shooting. The students accused both Crow and Bennet of politicizing their grief in favor of their gun-control agenda.

“It is my job to show up and support my community during times of tragedy,” Crow said on Thursday. “I grieve for what Highlands Ranch and our families have been through.” A copy of the statement was shared on social media by local Colorado reporter.

“The last few days I have been asked the same question over and over again: what are you doing to stop this from happening?” Crow continued. “It is my job to take tough questions and offer real solutions. Bottomline, everyone needs to listen to those most impacted by this violence to learn how we can move forward, and that begins with listening to the students of STEM school.” – READ MORE