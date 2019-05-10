Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Says She Is Considering White House Run

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, a rising party star who narrowly fell short of becoming the first female African American governor last year, said on Thursday she is still considering running for president.

In an interview on “Pod Save America” with Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to former Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama, Abrams was asked whether she is considering joining the huge field of Democratic presidential candidates. She replied: “Yes.”

If Abrams does join the 2020 race, she will add to a field that currently numbers 22 Democrats trying to become the nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November’s election.

Abrams, 45, the former Georgia House minority leader, narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race last year against Republican Brian Kemp. She demonstrated how an African American could compete in a Southern state that has voted reliably Republican at a state level in recent years. – READ MORE