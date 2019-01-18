Dan Crenshaw After Pelosi’s SOTU Stunt: Stop ‘Political Stone-Throwing’ and Making It ‘Political Charade’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is receiving backlash from Republicans for her letter to the president asking him to push the date of his State of the Union address or provide it in written form due to “security concerns” during the partial government shutdown.

Newly-elected Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called Pelosi’s idea “silly” and said it would set a “terrible precedent.”

The GOP representative, who is a former Navy SEAL, however, said Pelosi’s request “turns the State of the Union into even more of a political charade than it already is every year, and that’s not a good place to be,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“That’s silly,” Crenshaw said. “Stop with the political stone-throwing and posturing. The president, kind of, has every right to make his case just as they have every right to make their case.”

“Everybody should go up and make their points and see which one is more convincing, and I think their side is far less convincing,” he added. “It’s a terrible precedent to set to disinvite the president from the State of the Union.” – READ MORE