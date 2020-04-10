Nancy Pelosi Says Congress Will NOT Reopen In April, Warns Trump Not To Restart Economy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Politico Friday that she is considering keeping the House of Representatives out of session longer than the April 20th return-from-recess date, and may not bring Congress back until well into May — and she’s warned President Donald Trump to keep the country under lockdown even longer.

Pelosi is drafting a fourth coronavirus relief package, to be introduced when Congress returns from recess in the spring, but it now appears that trillion dollar aid bill will be indefinitely delayed while she holds her chamber in recess.

Pelosi “signaled Thursday that the House is unlikely to return to session later this month, her clearest indication yet that Congress — like the rest of the country — could remain shuttered for weeks or even longer as the coronavirus crisis continues,” according to Politico.

She also had harsh words for President Trump who has, reportedly, begun the process of convening a second coronavirus task force, this one charged with plotting a course to reopen the country and restart the economy. Trump has said before that he hopes to roll out a plan to lift coronavirus-related lockdowns as early as May first, subject to the advice of several of his top healthcare experts. – READ MORE

