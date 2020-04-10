Woman Arrested After Allegedly Licking Nearly $2,000 Worth Of Items At Grocery Store

People just can’t seem to stop being gross during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now a woman in Northern California has been arrested for allegedly licking about $1,800 worth of items – including jewelry and groceries – at a South Lake Tahoe Safeway, Fox News reported. The Los Angeles Times reported that employees called police after watching the woman pick up “numerous pieces of jewelry” and then licking them and loading her cart with nearly $1,800 worth of merchandise. The outlet reported that one employee told police that the merchandise in her cart was “deemed unsellable due to the cross contamination.”

The woman, 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, was arrested for felony vandalism. Officers determined she was not even able to pay for the items that she placed in her cart. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000, South Tahoe Now reported.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, numerous other people have been arrested for similar behavior in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 90,000 people worldwide. – READ MORE

