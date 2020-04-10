Barr Claims Coverage of Anti-Malaria Drug Was ‘Fair and Balanced’ Before Trump Promoted It

President Donald Trump believes there is a drug that could treat those infected with the coronavirus and Attorney General William Barr is criticizing the media for their coverage of it.

Trump has continued to promote the use of an anti-malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine as a possible way to combat the coronavirus and doctors have been using it to treat patients without hard evidence that it works, as IJR previously reported.

Barr believes the media’s angle became unfair as soon as Trump began speaking out about it.

“The politicization of decisions like the hydroxychloroquine has been amazing to me,” Barr said.

He added, “Before the president said anything about it, there was fair and balanced coverage of this very promising drug. And the fact that it had such a long track record that the risks were pretty well known.” – READ MORE

