Nancy Pelosi Says ‘A Wall Is An Immorality.’ James Woods Asks The Perfect Question.

Reacting to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s anti-Trump and anti-wall speech last week, successful actor and outspoken conservative James Woods asked the Democrat one simple question: Why do you have a wall around your property, then?

Like many politicians, Pelosi apparently lives by a set of politically-expedient double standards. Though she has repeatedly slammed President Donald Trump for his goal of funding a wall at the Southern border, calling it an “immorality,” she’s perfectly fine with securing her own property.

“The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It’s not who we are as a nation,” Pelosi told a crowd of reporters Thursday. “We are not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt? We are not doing a wall,” she added.

Nancy Pelosi: "The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation." https://t.co/l6dDLDRRf0 pic.twitter.com/tq3DDjG0Gp — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2019

Woods replied to the tweet, asking, “Well, then, why do you have one?”

Well, then, why do you have one? https://t.co/3hTIvJWbMu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2019