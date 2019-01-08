Golden Globes Post Worst Ratings In A DECADE As Americans Sour On Awards Shows

The Golden Globe Awards posted their worst ratings in nearly a decade, according to entertainment news outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, even though the NFL provided a high-viewership lead-in.

Viewership for the event hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and honoring achievement in both television and movies has been steadily declining for years as Americans tune out of large scale Hollywood awards shows, and this year’s program was no exception.

“18.6 million viewers watched three-hour-plus 2019 awards-fest, according to NBC, which is the smallest audience for the show in three years,” EW reported.

There is a bright spot. Viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 tuned in in slightly greater numbers, up 4% from last year, but that could be the result of an afternoon of NFL wild card playoff games that captured viewer’s attention. Those NFL games garnered a striking 38.5 million viewers, but a shocking 42% of those viewers changed the channel as soon as the Eagles/Bears game concluded (with a very disappointing “double-doink” field goal miss by Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, not that your fair reporter is bitter).

Twenty million viewers quickly followed suit. – READ MORE