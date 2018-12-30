Nancy Pelosi: ‘Moral Responsibility to Ensure All Children of God Are Treated with Compassion and Decency’

House Minority Leader And Fierce Abortion Rights Proponent Nancy Pelosi Said Wednesday That Everyone Has “a Moral Responsibility To Ensure All Children Of God Are Treated With Compassion And Decency.”

Pelosi released a statement following the report that eight-year-old Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, a migrant child, had died at the border on Christmas Day. Another migrant child, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, died earlier this month at the border.

“The tragic death of an innocent child on Christmas Day breaks the hearts of all,” said Pelosi, who is likely to become the next House speaker.

“We all have a moral responsibility to ensure all children of God are treated with compassion and decency,” she said. “The death now of two children in U.S. custody is unconscionable.”

Pelosi also has vowed congressional investigations into the deaths of the two migrant children in order “to seek justice and ensure that no other child is left to such a fate.”

The Democrat leader, however, apparently does not hold unborn children in the same high regard and – though she claims to be a Catholic – has never released a statement referring to aborting babies up until the day of birth as “unconscionable.” – READ MORE