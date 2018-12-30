Trump issues order freezing pay rate for federal workers

President Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers’ pay for 2019, following through on a pledge earlier this year to nix an across-the-board pay increase.

Trump had announced in August that he would cancel the 2.1 percent pay increase, which was slated to take effect in January.

The order also cancels the “locality pay increase,” which adjusts paychecks based on the region of the country where workers are posted.

The order does not, however, impact a 2.6 percent pay raise for the military for next year that was part of a defense spending bill Trump signed in August.

The announcement making the pay freeze official comes as hundreds of thousands of federal employees head into the new year furloughed or forced to work without pay as a result of a partial government shutdown that began last week. – READ MORE