Trump: I’m ‘in the White House waiting’ for Dems to negotiate on protracted shutdown

President Trump on Saturday said he was in the White House waiting for Democrats to come to the table to negotiate funding for a wall on the southern border as a way to end the partial government shutdown — an impasse now entering its second week.

“I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security. From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military!” he said in a tweet.

I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security. From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

The partial shutdown began last Saturday at midnight after Republicans and Democrats were unable to agree on a funding package that would keep the government open and fund Trump’s border wall. Trump had demanded approximately $5 billion in funding for the wall, but Democrats have so far refused to go above $1.3 billion for more general border security.

While the shutdown is a week in, there are no signs of it ending any time soon. Congress is out of session until January 3, the start of the new Congress, and lawmakers are expected to meet in brief sessions with no resolution for the shutdown. – READ MORE