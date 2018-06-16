Report: U.S. Drone Strike Kills Leader Of Pakistani Taliban

According to Pakistani officials, on Wednesday an American drone killed the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, as well as four other senior commanders. Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, spokesman for the United States military in Afghanistan, confirmed the hit, but would only identify the target as “a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization.”

Mullah Fazlullah was reportedly killed in Afghanistan, in the province of Kunar, near the Pakistani border. As The New York Times reports, “Mr. Fazlullah has been the most-wanted militant in Pakistan for years. His organization has carried out hundreds of attacks against both Pakistani security forces and civilians, including an assault on a school in Peshawar in 2014 that killed 145 people or more, including at least 132 children.”

In January 2015, the U.S. State Department designated Fazlullah as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1