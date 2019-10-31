Leftists Erupt In Glee As 1,300 Acre ‘Easy Fire’ Threatens Reagan Presidential Library

A new, massive wildfire is now raging through Southern California, threatening communities in Simi Valley and forcing the evacuation of numerous sites in southern California, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The so-called Easy Fire “exploded just after 6 a.m. in the area of the 118 Freeway and Madera Road. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 1,300 acres and was threatening about 7,000 homes, spurred on amid extreme red flag conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds,” a local CBS affiliate reported Wednesday.

The fire is not contained and the winds are blowing at between 40 and 50 miles per hour, threatening homes and businesses nearby, including the Library and a number of horse farms.

Air Force One sits on display at #reaganlibrary as the #easyfire burns in the hills of Simi Valley. #latimes @latimes pic.twitter.com/xdnS1QGVCc — Wally Skalij (@WallySkalij) October 30, 2019

Presidential library of man that removed Jimmy Carter’s solar panels from the White House roof and battled against environmental regulations is now threatened by climate change. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) October 30, 2019

If the fire does destroy the Reagan Library, think Evangelicals and Republicans will get it that God is angry with them for Trump, kids in cages, treason, etc.? (Nah – they’ll just blame Obama or Hillary or The Libs…) — Langdon (@StillLangdon) October 30, 2019

While it would be a tragedy for a library like this to be destroyed, it would be a poetic justice if the shrine to the Eternal God-King of the Republican Party to be destroyed by a global-warming induced forest fire — Torrey Shirk (@TorreyShirk) October 30, 2019

