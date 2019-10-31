Leftists Erupt In Glee As 1,300 Acre ‘Easy Fire’ Threatens Reagan Presidential Library

A new, massive wildfire is now raging through Southern California, threatening communities in Simi Valley and forcing the evacuation of numerous sites in southern California, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The so-called Easy Fire “exploded just after 6 a.m. in the area of the 118 Freeway and Madera Road. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 1,300 acres and was threatening about 7,000 homes, spurred on amid extreme red flag conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds,” a local CBS affiliate reported Wednesday.

The fire is not contained and the winds are blowing at between 40 and 50 miles per hour, threatening homes and businesses nearby, including the Library and a number of horse farms.

What appeared to be a controlled, defensive burn line was visible from the windows of the Library’s Air Force One display hangar Wednesday morning. Later photos showed the same defensive burn line extinguished. – READ MORE

