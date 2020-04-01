Nancy Pelosi gets called out after proposing tax benefit that would help only wealthy Americans

Democrats routinely demonize the Republican Party as wanting to give big corporations and wealthy Americans a tax break, arguing that conservative economic plans hurt middle and lower income Americans.

In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi suggested reversing a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions — known as SALT — included in the 2017 Republican tax reform bill.

“We could reverse that for 2018 and 2019 so that people could refile their taxes,” Pelosi said. “They’d have more disposable income, which is the lifeblood of our economy, a consumer economy that we are.”

The rollback “would provide a quick cash infusion in the form of increased tax rebates to an estimated 13 million American households,” according to the Times.

However, those benefiting would be exclusively American households earning more than $100,000 per year — dare we say, the wealthiest Americans. – READ MORE

