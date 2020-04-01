Alec Baldwin outrageously claims ‘the virus in the U.S. began in January of 2017’ when Trump took office

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin took his Trump Derangement Syndrome to a whole new level today when he claimed that America has been infected with a virus since Donald Trump took office, a heartless comment given the fact that the U.S. is currently battling the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 3,000 people in the nation.

“The virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November,” Baldwin tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The virus in the US began in January of 2017.

— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 31, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Baldwin has compared Trump to COVID-19. Back in February, when coronavirus was already wreaking havoc on the rest of the world, he tweeted, “The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump.” – READ MORE

