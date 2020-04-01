Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Asks Trump Administration for Chloroquine After Reversing Ban

In an embarrassing reversal, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has asked the federal government for anti-malaria medication that may help treat the Chinese coronavirus after effectively banning doctors in the state from proscribing it to patients suffering from the deadly illness.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) recently threatened doctors with “administrative action” if they prescribed Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

“Prescribing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine without further proof of efficacy for treating COVID-19 or with the intent to stockpile the drug may create a shortage for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or other ailments for which chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are proven treatments,” read the letter. “… Again, these are drugs that have not been proven scientifically or medically to treat COVID-19.”

However, Michigan officials have since scrubbed the threat from the letter and now seek the drugs from the Trump administration, according to Bridge magazine.

During a Monday press conference, Whitmer appeared to change her tune, stating she wants Michigan to be “nimble” with respect to its efforts combating the pandemic. – READ MORE

