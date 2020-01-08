Nancy Pelosi Dodged Mike Pence Phone Call Notifying Her of Iranian Missile Attack: ‘Tell Him I’ll Call Him Back’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to immediately take a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday evening notifying her that Iran had launched missile attacks against at least two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

In meeting tonight Speaker Pelosi was handed a note telling her VP Pence was on the phone. “Tell him I’ll call him back,” she said according to sources in room, noting she had to go open the House for new session. Two minutes later, she was handed note about air base bombing. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 7, 2020

On Capitol Hill, Nancy Pelosi was handed a note about the attack while she was speaking at a meeting, according to lawmakers inside the room. Pelosi then left the room and took a call from VP Mike Pence, who briefed her on the Iranian attack 📷: Gettyhttps://t.co/IXnOjk4svY pic.twitter.com/3LW65XLgXW — POLITICO (@politico) January 8, 2020

“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said to an aide who handed her a note that the vice president was calling her during a meeting, opting to not immediately take the phone call as U.S. bases in Iraq were under attack and instead call the vice president back.

Pelosi was in a meeting, according to Politico's Heather Caygle, and was set to open the U.S. House for a new session moments later.