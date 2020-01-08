Iran hit with magnitude 4.9 earthquake near nuclear plant

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Iran early Wednesday morning on a volatile day in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck in the southwestern part of the country near the Bushehr nuclear plant.

The country also launched a retaliatory missile attack against coalition forces in Iraq Wednesday for a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani early Friday morning.

After the missile attack, 179 people died in a Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that went down near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Dozens of mourners were also killed Tuesday during a stampede at Soleimani’s funeral, state media reported. – READ MORE