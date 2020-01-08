Cardi B Filing for Nigerian Citizenship amid Iran Escalations: ‘Dumbest Move Trump Did Till Date’

Rapper Cardi B has revealed she is filing for Nigerian citizenship after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani last week, saying President Donald Trump is “putting Americans live in danger.”

Soleimani was assassinated alongside three other militiamen in an American drone strike Friday at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, in what is widely considered to be a major blow to the Islamic regime.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei initially responded to the attack by pledging “harsh vengeance” against the United States, prompting fears about a potential conflict between the two countries.

Posting on Twitter, Cardi B said although she enjoyed memes about the U.S. going to war, the situation was so serious that she would be filing for Nigerian citizenship. The daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, she in fact has no formal ties to the country apart from having performed there.

"Naaaaa these memes are fuckin . But shit ain't no joke!" she wrote to her 8.6 million followers. " being from New York. this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date… I'm filing for my Nigerian citizenship."