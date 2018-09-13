Nancy Pelosi, Confident: ‘I Will Be the Speaker of the House’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told Cnn’s Christiane Amanpour On Monday That She Is “confident” That Democrats Will Win The Midterm Elections On November 6 And That She Will Be Elected Speaker Of The House.

Pelosi told Amanpour — who praised her as a “trail blazer” and told her she had “achieved incredible things” — said that she might have stepped aside to make room for new leadership if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, because she wanted to protect Obamacare — a law about which she said she felt “very proprietary.” – READ MORE

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Monday, the controversial California Democrat said she would have been happy to “go on [her] own way” if Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump, but she believes it’s important to have a woman in a leadership role and to have a leader who will protect ObamaCare.

“As long as he’s here, I am here,” Pelosi said of President Trump, later adding, “I will be the Speaker of the House.”

On “America’s Newsroom,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the thought of Speaker Pelosi “should scare all Americans.”