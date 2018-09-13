Chris Christie Names ‘Co-Author’ To Bob Woodward’s Anti-Trump Book: ‘Non-Stop, Self-Centered Leaking’

On Wednesday, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie accused former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon of being the “co-author” of journalist Bob Woodward’s anti-Trump book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

“Unfortunately, it appears Bob Woodward has used perpetual leaker Steve Bannon as a co-author for his book,” wrote Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate. “His non-stop, self-centered leaking is why Steve was fired from the White House in the first place,” he added.

Christie, who is a subject in the book, continued to unleash his wrath on Woodward and Bannon: “If Mr. Woodward would have performed rudimentary journalistic fact checking with those he was quoting, he would have had a more accurate book rather than just being a stenographer for Mr. Bannon’s self-aggrandizing revisionist history.” – READ MORE

Former Trump chief strategist releases new film ‘Trump @ War.’ On ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ Bannon addresses the anonymous NYT op-ed and Trump’s relationships with members of his administration.

Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, told Fox News on Monday that he believes last week’s annonyous op-ed in The New York Times by a ‘senior’ White House official was likely developed by “six to a dozen” members of the administration.

“I don’t think there’s any one author,” he told Laura Ingraham, host of “The Ingraham Angle.” “There are many voices in there … I think that’s a much broader conspiracy than people think. I think it’s probably six to a dozen people.”

Bannon, who left the White House last year, went on to decry the “absolutely outrageous” anonymous New York Times op-ed and urged the Trump administration to find out who were responsible for it. – READ MORE