Rep. McCarthy: Possibility of Speaker Pelosi ‘Should Scare All Americans’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is “confident” that Democrats will take the House in November’s midterm elections and she will be elected House Speaker.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Monday, the controversial California Democrat said she would have been happy to “go on [her] own way” if Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump, but she believes it’s important to have a woman in a leadership role and to have a leader who will protect ObamaCare.

“As long as he’s here, I am here,” Pelosi said of President Trump, later adding, “I will be the Speaker of the House.”

On “America’s Newsroom,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the thought of Speaker Pelosi “should scare all Americans.”