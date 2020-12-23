Nancy Pelosi calls $600 stimulus check ‘significant.’ Remember what she said about a $1,600 tax cut?

During the course of patting herself and her Democratic colleagues on the back for being shamed into passing a coronavirus relief bill before the end of the year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made an interesting claim about the widely derided $600 stimulus check that some American families will receive as part of the bill.

“We also have in the legislation direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill, to America’s working families. I would like for them to have been bigger, but they are, uh, significant, and they will be going out soon,” Pelosi said.

Six hundred dollars is a “significant” amount for working families?:

but the $1000 tax cut in 2018 was “crumbs” https://t.co/uU1PcBRUsy — MJ (@morganisawizard) December 21, 2020

At least one Twitter user noted that Pelosi had a different opinion of what the even larger tax cut in 2018 provided for working families – READ MORE

