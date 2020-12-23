Nancy Pelosi calls $600 stimulus check ‘significant.’ Remember what she said about a $1,600 tax cut?

During the course of patting herself and her Democratic colleagues on the back for being shamed into passing a coronavirus relief bill before the end of the year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made an interesting claim about the widely derided $600 stimulus check that some American families will receive as part of the bill.
BREAKING: #Pelosi says $600 is a “significant” amount for working families.#LetThemEatCake #TrillionForBillionaires pic.twitter.com/PjcIV9W1JX
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 21, 2020
“We also have in the legislation direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill, to America’s working families. I would like for them to have been bigger, but they are, uh, significant, and they will be going out soon,” Pelosi said.
Six hundred dollars is a “significant” amount for working families?:
but the $1000 tax cut in 2018 was “crumbs” https://t.co/uU1PcBRUsy
— MJ (@morganisawizard) December 21, 2020
