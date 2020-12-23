Rand Paul’s Senate floor speech against COVID-19 bill goes viral

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., addressed the Senate Monday afternoon as his colleagues prepared to vote for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and told his fellow Republicans who backed the stimulus that they are no better than the Democrats they criticize who align themselves with socialism.

“To so-called conservatives who are quick to identify the socialism of Democrats: If you vote for this spending monstrosity, you are no better,” Paul said.

The House passed the relief package and lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill prior to the Christmas holiday.

The relief package will send a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters.

A) Ok. So the Senate approved a big $1.4 trillion, omnibus spending bill before midnight et to avoid a shutdown right? And they latched that to the coronavirus package, right? Well, that’s not actually the pact which will fund the governmemt for the next week. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2020

"If free money was the answer… if money really did grow on trees, why not give more free money?" he said. "Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000? Maybe these new Free-Money Republicans should join the Everybody-Gets-A-Guaranteed-Income Caucus? Why not $20,000 a year for everybody, why not $30,000? If we can print out money with impunity, why not do it?"

