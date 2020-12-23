Is Our Government Totally Broken? COVID ‘Relief’ Bill Strongly Suggests Yes. Yes, It Is Broken.

Congress is likely to pass the big COVID “relief” bill like the world’s second-largest kidney stone. My colleague Victoria Taft already highlighted some of the most egregious spending included in the bill, such as the horseracing regulations and the new cars for HIV/AIDS workers overseas. That one’s worth more than $193 million, begging the question of just how many restaurants, movie theaters, and other small businesses in these United States might have been helped with that money.

A lot, I’d venture. Enjoy your $600, America. Don’t spend it all in one place!

In addition to the $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan and the lavish spending on receptions that Victoria noted, there’s more.

The bill is packed with…salmon?

I wasn’t aware that COVID affected salmon.

Did anyone read this bill? Does any single person know everything that’s in it?

Scroll through the 5,593 page bill — more than twice as long as the original Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare — and you’ll see millions by the tens and hundreds going to federal agencies. The Department of Justice alone receives hundreds of millions of dollars for various sections of the agency. Many federal agencies get hundreds of millions, despite the fact that they don’t need relief, they need downsizing. – READ MORE

