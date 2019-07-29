Nancy Pelosi backs Elijah Cummings, blasts Trump’s ‘racist’ Twitter attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., decried on Saturday what she described as a “racist” attack by President Trump on Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., — after the president called the chairman of the House Oversight Committee a “brutal bully” and said his Baltimore district was “more dangerous” than the southern border.

“Rep. Cummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague,” she tweeted. “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

TRUMP SLAMS ‘BRUTAL BULLY’ ELIJAH CUMMINGS, CLAIMS BALTIMORE DISTRICT IS ‘MORE DANGEROUS’ THAN BORDER

Pelosi, who was born in Baltimore and is the daughter of a former mayor of the city, was responding to tweets by President Trump earlier Saturday in which he criticized Cummings, and called his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

Trump was apparently referring to Cummings' questioning of border officials in his role as chairman of the House Oversight Committee. This month, he yelled at acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan for saying the department was doing its "level best" when it comes to the humanitarian crisis at the border.