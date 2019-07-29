GOP strategist calls Elijah Cummings’ district ‘most dangerous’ in America

GOP strategist Kimberly Klacik on Saturday accused Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., of hypocrisy over his apparent concern for conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border over those of his own district.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning, Klacik discussed her recent visit to Cummings’ district, which she described as “the most dangerous district in America.”

“So, I went into the district to basically ask people if they were scared of Trump,” Klacik said, referring to Cummings’ comments last week on a talk show that his constituents were fearful of the president.

“And as I go in and I start talking to people, I realized just what the living conditions are, for not just for the residents but even the children there and what they’ve been playing around,” Klacik said. “There’s abandoned rowhomes filled with trash, homeless addicts, empty needles that they have used, and it’s really right next door. So, it’s attracting rodents, cockroaches, you name it.”

Earlier this month, Cummings confronted acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan after he claimed the department was doing its "level best" to address the humanitarian crisis at the border.