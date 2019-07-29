Ilhan Omar Promotes Tweet Celebrating Violent Attack On Rand Paul

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) promoted a tweet that appeared to celebrate the violent attack that befell Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in 2017, when Paul’s home neighbor attacked him and broke six of his ribs.

Paul was attacked at his home by his neighbor in November 2017 and was awarded more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses this year as a result of the attack, Politico reported. Paul’s neighbor was sentenced to a month in prison, was fined $10,000, and was forced to serve 100 hours of community service.

Republican strategist Andrew Surabian noticed the tweet that Omar promoted on her Twitter account to over 1.4 million followers.

Wow, it appears @IlhanMN is celebrating/calling for violence against @RandPaul.



I hope every Democrat and Republican in Congress, as well as members of the media have the courage to call this out.



Calls for political violence should never be tolerated, regardless of Party. pic.twitter.com/AQcz5gqLI6 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 29, 2019

Omar retweeted leftist Tom Arnold, who wrote on Twitter: “Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.” – READ MORE