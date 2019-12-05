Nancy Pelosi Announces Democrats Will Begin Drafting Articles of Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Our Democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.” https://t.co/yMg0trFZ0O pic.twitter.com/038nBeYEdv — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2019

The speaker asserted President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which the president suggested the European country should look into allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden — was an abuse of power that undermined U.S. national security. A partisan CIA analyst’s mischaracterization of the call, laid out in a “whistleblower” complaint to the intelligence community inspect general, later sparked the effort to remove the president.

"If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law," the California Democrat said.