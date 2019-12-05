Nancy Pelosi Announces Democrats Will Begin Drafting Articles of Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Our Democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

The speaker asserted President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which the president suggested the European country should look into allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden — was an abuse of power that undermined U.S. national security. A partisan CIA analyst’s mischaracterization of the call, laid out in a “whistleblower” complaint to the intelligence community inspect general, later sparked the effort to remove the president.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law,” the California Democrat said. – READ MORE

