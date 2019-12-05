Senators to DOJ Inspector General: Finish the Epstein Investigation

In a rare moment of bipartisanship in Washington, D.C., Republican and Democratic Senators are calling on the Department of Justice Inspector General to finish his investigation into pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Epstein’s death in federal custody represents a colossal failure by the Department of Justice. As the kingpin of a child sex trafficking ring, Epstein possessed unique insight into the crimes of his friends and associates. That knowledge died with him, making it significantly harder to prosecute his co-conspirators.”

“These wealthy and powerful men raped innocent children, and it is an outrage that the Department’s inability to keep Epstein alive after a previous apparent suicide attempt makes it less likely that these monsters can be brought to justice. The pain that this inflicts on these survivors is difficult to fathom,” Republican Senators Ben Sasse, Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Richard Blumenthal wrote in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

"Moreover, these events have ignited a crisis of public trust in the Department and exacerbated the erosion of trust that the American people have in our institutions of republican self-government more broadly. The Department's abject failure in this high-profile situation raises serious concerns about its ability to protect and secure inmates in the many cases that do not make the news. Enough delay. The public needs answers."