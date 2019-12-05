WATCH: Democrat Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Takes A Shot At Barron Trump

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, took a shot at President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday. The attack spurred intense backlash online.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” – READ MORE

