WATCH: Democrat Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Takes A Shot At Barron Trump

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, took a shot at President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday. The attack spurred intense backlash online.

Democrat “witness” Pamela Karlan is completely UNHINGED. She is now attacking @realDonaldTrump‘s 13 year old son Barron Trump in an attempt to smear President Trump.#StopTheMadness #JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/4aktNR2Tps — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” – READ MORE