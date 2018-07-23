Crime Security
Naked man arrested at Planet Fitness tells police he thought gym was ‘judgment-free zone’
A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he stripped down inside a Planet Fitness in Plaistow, New Hampshire.
Police said Eric Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, walked into the gym and removed his clothing. He walked back and forth a couple times before settling in on the yoga mats.
When officers arrived, they found him completely nude in a “yoga-type position.”
Police said the only statement Stagno made was that he thought Planet Fitness was a “judgment-free zone,” apparently referencing the chain’s slogan.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
WLWT